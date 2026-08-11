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    NORMA Group’s Q2 Profitability Soars as Industry Applications Grows

    NORMA Group’s Q2 2026 results reveal resilient earnings and cost savings amid flat sales, currency headwinds and diverging trends across its Industry and Mobility segments.

    NORMA Group’s Q2 Profitability Soars as Industry Applications Grows
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group’s Q2 2026 reported sales fell 0.6% to EUR 211.8 million, but increased 0.1% on a currency-adjusted basis; negative currency effects caused the reported decline.
    • Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to EUR 7.6 million from EUR 2.3 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 3.6% from 1.1%, driven by lower material costs and NewNORMA cost-saving measures.
    • Industry Applications performed strongly, with currency-adjusted growth of 8.4% and reported sales up 7.0% to EUR 70.6 million, supported by demand from data centers, battery energy storage and energy infrastructure.
    • Mobility & New Energy remained weak, with currency-adjusted sales down 3.7% due to challenging conditions in the global automotive market, particularly in EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
    • The NewNORMA transformation continued to streamline the organization, reduce costs, improve sales quality and strengthen cash-flow orientation; workforce numbers fell by 4.5% year-on-year to 6,077 employees.
    • NORMA Group confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting sales growth of approximately 0%–2%, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 2%–4% and net operating cash flow of EUR 10–20 million; a strategy update is scheduled for October 19, 2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.522,12PKT (-0,74 %).


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    NORMA Group’s Q2 Profitability Soars as Industry Applications Grows NORMA Group’s Q2 2026 results reveal resilient earnings and cost savings amid flat sales, currency headwinds and diverging trends across its Industry and Mobility segments.
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