🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STS Group
    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    STS Group: Strong H1 2026 Sets Up Full-Year Target Success

    STS Group delivered strong first-half 2026 results, combining robust revenue growth, sharply higher profitability and a healthier balance sheet, while advancing its expansion in China.

    STS Group: Strong H1 2026 Sets Up Full-Year Target Success
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Group revenue increased by 9.3% year-on-year to EUR 156.8 million in H1 2026, with growth across all three segments.
    • EBITDA rose by 35.0% to EUR 14.9 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 7.7% to 9.5%.
    • Net income turned positive at EUR 2.6 million, compared with a loss of EUR 0.7 million in H1 2025; basic and diluted EPS reached EUR 0.40.
    • Net financial debt fell significantly to EUR 10.9 million from EUR 20.0 million at year-end 2025, while cash increased to EUR 44.9 million.
    • Construction of the new Taixing plant in China progressed rapidly, with production scheduled to start before the end of 2026 and expected to support future growth, including in electric mobility.
    • STS Group confirmed its 2026 targets: revenue is expected to remain around EUR 292 million, EBITDA should be slightly above EUR 23.0 million, although business momentum is expected to slow in the second half.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 2,8850EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,69 % since publication.


    STS Group

    +16,72 %
    +21,07 %
    +25,09 %
    +14,14 %
    -4,46 %
    -44,44 %
    -60,73 %
    -88,12 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNU68WKN:A1TNU6
    STS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    STS Group: Strong H1 2026 Sets Up Full-Year Target Success STS Group delivered strong first-half 2026 results, combining robust revenue growth, sharply higher profitability and a healthier balance sheet, while advancing its expansion in China.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     