STS Group: Strong H1 2026 Sets Up Full-Year Target Success

Group revenue increased by 9.3% year-on-year to EUR 156.8 million in H1 2026, with growth across all three segments.

EBITDA rose by 35.0% to EUR 14.9 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 7.7% to 9.5%.

Net income turned positive at EUR 2.6 million, compared with a loss of EUR 0.7 million in H1 2025; basic and diluted EPS reached EUR 0.40.

Net financial debt fell significantly to EUR 10.9 million from EUR 20.0 million at year-end 2025, while cash increased to EUR 44.9 million.

Construction of the new Taixing plant in China progressed rapidly, with production scheduled to start before the end of 2026 and expected to support future growth, including in electric mobility.

STS Group confirmed its 2026 targets: revenue is expected to remain around EUR 292 million, EBITDA should be slightly above EUR 23.0 million, although business momentum is expected to slow in the second half.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STS Group is on 11.08.2026.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 2,8850EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,69 % since publication.







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