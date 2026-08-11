Dermapharm Holding Delivers Profitable H1 Growth, Confirms 2026 Outlook

Dermapharm’s consolidated revenue increased by 2.9% year-on-year to EUR 591.0 million in H1 2026.

Unadjusted EBITDA rose 27.3% to EUR 184.5 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 31.2% from 25.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10.3% to EUR 163.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 27.6%.

Strong organic growth in the Branded pharmaceuticals segment, supported by the newly consolidated Mucos Group and F. Trenka, offset expected declines in the axicorp and Arkopharma businesses.

The Other healthcare products segment saw moderate revenue declines, while the Parallel import business generated lower revenue but improved earnings following portfolio restructuring.

Dermapharm confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182–1,218 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331–341 million; final H1 results are due on 25 August 2026.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Dermapharm Holding is on 11.08.2026.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 40,68EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,78EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.522,12PKT (-0,74 %).







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