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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDermapharm Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding
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    Dermapharm Holding Delivers Profitable H1 Growth, Confirms 2026 Outlook

    Dermapharm delivered resilient growth in H1 2026, boosting profitability despite mixed segment trends and confirming its full-year outlook.

    Dermapharm Holding Delivers Profitable H1 Growth, Confirms 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
    • Dermapharm’s consolidated revenue increased by 2.9% year-on-year to EUR 591.0 million in H1 2026.
    • Unadjusted EBITDA rose 27.3% to EUR 184.5 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 31.2% from 25.2%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew 10.3% to EUR 163.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 27.6%.
    • Strong organic growth in the Branded pharmaceuticals segment, supported by the newly consolidated Mucos Group and F. Trenka, offset expected declines in the axicorp and Arkopharma businesses.
    • The Other healthcare products segment saw moderate revenue declines, while the Parallel import business generated lower revenue but improved earnings following portfolio restructuring.
    • Dermapharm confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182–1,218 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331–341 million; final H1 results are due on 25 August 2026.

    The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Dermapharm Holding is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 40,68EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,78EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.522,12PKT (-0,74 %).


    Dermapharm Holding

    +0,12 %
    -2,67 %
    -10,00 %
    -11,86 %
    +25,39 %
    -3,89 %
    -42,76 %
    +36,99 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GS5D8WKN:A2GS5D
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    Dermapharm Holding Delivers Profitable H1 Growth, Confirms 2026 Outlook Dermapharm delivered resilient growth in H1 2026, boosting profitability despite mixed segment trends and confirming its full-year outlook.
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