Dermapharm Holding Delivers Profitable H1 Growth, Confirms 2026 Outlook
Dermapharm delivered resilient growth in H1 2026, boosting profitability despite mixed segment trends and confirming its full-year outlook.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- Dermapharm’s consolidated revenue increased by 2.9% year-on-year to EUR 591.0 million in H1 2026.
- Unadjusted EBITDA rose 27.3% to EUR 184.5 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 31.2% from 25.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 10.3% to EUR 163.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 27.6%.
- Strong organic growth in the Branded pharmaceuticals segment, supported by the newly consolidated Mucos Group and F. Trenka, offset expected declines in the axicorp and Arkopharma businesses.
- The Other healthcare products segment saw moderate revenue declines, while the Parallel import business generated lower revenue but improved earnings following portfolio restructuring.
- Dermapharm confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,182–1,218 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 331–341 million; final H1 results are due on 25 August 2026.
The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report., at Dermapharm Holding is on 11.08.2026.
The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 40,68EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,78EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.522,12PKT (-0,74 %).
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