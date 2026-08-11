LAIQON: H1 Revenue Soars as Q2 EBITDA Hits €1.08m

LAIQON’s assets under management (AuM) increased by approximately EUR 1.55 billion, or 15.9%, to EUR 11.30 billion by August 7, 2026, keeping the company on track for its EUR 12 billion year-end target.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 rose 63% year over year to EUR 23.16 million, compared with EUR 14.17 million in the first half of 2025.

Q2 2026 revenue increased 23% quarter over quarter to EUR 12.76 million, with further accelerated growth expected in the second half of the year.

Digital Wealth revenue nearly doubled year over year in H1 2026 to EUR 2.04 million, driven mainly by expanding white-label partnerships.

Q2 2026 EBITDA improved by EUR 2.45 million to positive EUR 1.08 million, compared with negative EUR 1.37 million in Q1; this result includes EUR 1.02 million in restructuring costs.

Preliminary H1 2026 EBITDA improved to negative EUR 0.29 million from negative EUR 0.82 million a year earlier, supporting the company’s GROWTH 28 strategy and near-term profitability targets.

The next important date, Annual General Meeting, in person, at LAIQON is on 27.08.2026.

The price of LAIQON at the time of the news was 4,5200EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.







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