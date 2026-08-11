Almonty Industries, Riot Platforms & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Plug Power
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|54
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos Group
|28
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|22
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|19
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|19
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|19
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Riot Platforms
|+22,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Plug Power
|+7,87 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Naga Group
|+6,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Northern Data
|-6,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
|-7,41 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rocket Lab Corporation
|-7,78 %
|💬
|📰
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Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 1
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +19,47 %
Wochenperformance: +19,47 %
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Platz 3
BYD
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Platz 4
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +33,73 %
Wochenperformance: +33,73 %
Platz 5
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,33 %
Wochenperformance: +9,33 %
Platz 7
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -4,85 %
Wochenperformance: -4,85 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Platz 10
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +5,66 %
Wochenperformance: +5,66 %
Platz 11
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +5,29 %
Wochenperformance: +5,29 %
Platz 12
Riot Platforms
Wochenperformance: +13,13 %
Wochenperformance: +13,13 %
Platz 13
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 14
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Platz 15
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +11,01 %
Wochenperformance: +11,01 %
Platz 16
Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -5,13 %
Wochenperformance: -5,13 %
Platz 17
Rocket Lab Corporation
Wochenperformance: +2,72 %
Wochenperformance: +2,72 %
Platz 18
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