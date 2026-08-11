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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCANCOM SE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CANCOM SE
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    CANCOM SE: Profitability Continues to Rise in H1.26

    CANCOM delivered solid growth in profitability in H1 2026, with rising margins and earnings, while revenue remained stable and the outlook for the full year was confirmed.

    CANCOM SE: Profitability Continues to Rise in H1.26
    Foto: CANCOM SE
    • CANCOM’s consolidated revenue reached €775.9 million in H1 2026, while business volume increased by 2.7% year-on-year.
    • Gross profit rose 2.2% to €343.3 million, with the gross margin improving from 41.8% to 44.2%.
    • Profitability strengthened significantly: EBITDA increased 34.0% to €49.2 million, and EBITA rose 110.8% to €21.5 million.
    • The Germany segment maintained stable revenue of €500.7 million, while EBITDA more than doubled to €30.6 million; international revenue declined to €275.2 million and EBITDA to €18.6 million.
    • Operating cash flow fell to €-109.6 million due to working-capital investments; cash and cash equivalents stood at €21.5 million at 30 June 2026.
    • CANCOM reaffirmed its 2026 forecast of €1.75–1.85 billion in revenue, €110–130 million in EBITDA and €55–75 million in EBITA.

    The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at CANCOM SE is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,375EUR and was down -4,20 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,96 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.541,18PKT (+0,10 %).


    CANCOM SE

    -8,81 %
    -9,22 %
    -4,11 %
    -6,53 %
    +1,46 %
    -1,42 %
    -57,19 %
    +5,42 %
    +611,32 %
    ISIN:DE0005419105WKN:541910
    CANCOM SE direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    CANCOM SE: Profitability Continues to Rise in H1.26 CANCOM delivered solid growth in profitability in H1 2026, with rising margins and earnings, while revenue remained stable and the outlook for the full year was confirmed.
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