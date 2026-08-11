CANCOM SE: Profitability Continues to Rise in H1.26

CANCOM’s consolidated revenue reached €775.9 million in H1 2026, while business volume increased by 2.7% year-on-year.

Gross profit rose 2.2% to €343.3 million, with the gross margin improving from 41.8% to 44.2%.

Profitability strengthened significantly: EBITDA increased 34.0% to €49.2 million, and EBITA rose 110.8% to €21.5 million.

The Germany segment maintained stable revenue of €500.7 million, while EBITDA more than doubled to €30.6 million; international revenue declined to €275.2 million and EBITDA to €18.6 million.

Operating cash flow fell to €-109.6 million due to working-capital investments; cash and cash equivalents stood at €21.5 million at 30 June 2026.

CANCOM reaffirmed its 2026 forecast of €1.75–1.85 billion in revenue, €110–130 million in EBITDA and €55–75 million in EBITA.

The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at CANCOM SE is on 11.08.2026.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,375EUR and was down -4,20 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,96 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.541,18PKT (+0,10 %).







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