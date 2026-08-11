DAX, Quantum & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|💬
|📰
|Oracle
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|291
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|67
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Viromed Medical
|62
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|37
|💬
|📰
|Effecten-Spiegel
|36
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|📰
|TUI
|19
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum
|+52,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|+16,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Fermi LLC
|+14,71 %
|📰
|🟥
|Upwork
|-15,39 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|On Holding Registered (A)
|-21,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Life360
|-21,74 %
|📰
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Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +20,18 %
Wochenperformance: +20,18 %
Platz 1
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +15,41 %
Wochenperformance: +15,41 %
Platz 2
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +14,36 %
Wochenperformance: +14,36 %
Platz 3
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Platz 4
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +15,05 %
Wochenperformance: +15,05 %
Platz 5
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Wochenperformance: -2,85 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,33 %
Wochenperformance: +9,33 %
Platz 8
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -7,89 %
Wochenperformance: -7,89 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Platz 10
Effecten-Spiegel
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Wochenperformance: -0,95 %
Platz 11
TUI
Wochenperformance: -6,17 %
Wochenperformance: -6,17 %
Platz 12
Quantum
Wochenperformance: +66,92 %
Wochenperformance: +66,92 %
Platz 13
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wochenperformance: +32,17 %
Wochenperformance: +32,17 %
Platz 14
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: +18,87 %
Wochenperformance: +18,87 %
Platz 15
Upwork
Wochenperformance: -19,35 %
Wochenperformance: -19,35 %
Platz 16
On Holding Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -21,54 %
Wochenperformance: -21,54 %
Platz 17
Life360
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Platz 18
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