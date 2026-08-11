thyssenkrupp nucera: SOEC Shift Triggers FY26 EBIT Guidance Reset
thyssenkrupp nucera reshapes its SOEC strategy, accepting short-term charges to streamline costs, sharpen guidance, and refocus on more profitable hydrogen and chlor-alkali growth.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- thyssenkrupp nucera will discontinue plans to establish its own mass-production capacities for Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) stacks following a strategic review.
- The decision will result in approximately €30 million in one-off EBIT charges in Q4 of fiscal year 2025/26, mainly from impairments to the pilot plant and capitalized development costs.
- From fiscal year 2026/27, lower SOEC-related expenses are expected to improve EBIT by up to €10 million and cash flow by around €20 million annually.
- Group EBIT guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 was reduced to between -€105 million and -€75 million, compared with the previous range of -€80 million to -€30 million.
- Green Hydrogen (gH2) sales guidance was lowered to €100–130 million, while Chlor-Alkali (CA) guidance remained unchanged at €320–400 million in sales and €45–65 million in EBIT.
- Updated Group guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 forecasts sales of €450–500 million and order intake of €550–670 million, compared with previous ranges of €450–550 million and €550–850 million, respectively.
The next important date, Q3/9M results 2025/2026 (Note: Q3 = third quarter; 9M = nine months; 2025/2026 refers to the fiscal year.), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.08.2026.
The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 7,7075EUR and was down -2,56 % compared with the previous
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