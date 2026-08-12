Formycon posts major H1 2026 wins and sharply boosts financial results
Formycon accelerates its growth trajectory in 2026, combining strong revenue momentum, improved earnings, and key biosimilar milestones across oncology and ophthalmology.
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- Formycon’s H1 2026 revenue rose significantly to €25.8 million from €9.0 million in H1 2025, while EBITDA improved to –€3.4 million from –€17.9 million.
- The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €60–70 million, EBITDA of €0–10 million, adjusted EBITDA of €5–15 million, and working capital of €20–30 million.
- Clinical development of FYB206, Formycon’s pembrolizumab biosimilar, was successfully completed after demonstrating pharmacokinetic equivalence to Keytruda; regulatory submissions are now the priority.
- FYB206 generated €11.3 million in H1 revenue from deferred milestone payments and is expected to be the company’s main revenue driver in 2026, supported by further licensing payments.
- Formycon launched its Eylea biosimilar FYB203 in the EU, making it the company’s third in-house-developed commercial biosimilar, alongside FYB201 and FYB202.
- Strategic partnerships were expanded through Lotus Pharmaceutical for FYB206 in Asia-Pacific and OneSource Specialty Pharma for scalable, cost-efficient, and secure biosimilar manufacturing.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Formycon is on 12.08.2026.
+1,01 %
-1,00 %
+0,91 %
-0,37 %
-28,31 %
-72,64 %
-64,76 %
-13,79 %
+115,52 %
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