Grand City Properties Posts Robust H1 2026, Reaffirms FY Guidance

Net rental income rose 3% year-on-year to €219 million in H1 2026, supported by 3.3% like-for-like rental growth and a low vacancy rate of 3.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to €174 million, while FFO I declined 4% to €91 million, or €0.52 per share, mainly due to higher financing costs and minority contributions.

Net profit fell to €129 million from €210 million, primarily because of a lower property revaluation contribution; like-for-like property values still increased by up to 0.6% including capex.

GCP maintained a strong financial position with €1.4 billion in cash and liquid assets, a 33% loan-to-value ratio, 4.7x interest coverage, and €6.6 billion in unencumbered assets.

The company refinanced its remaining perpetual notes by issuing €600 million at a 5.25% coupon, eliminating further reset dates until 2031.

GCP resumed dividend payments, distributing €0.30 per share for 2025, and confirmed its FY 2026 guidance and a future dividend policy targeting 50% of FFO I.

The next important date, Interim Report for the First Half of 2026 (English), at Grand City Properties is on 12.08.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,40PKT (+0,18 %).







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