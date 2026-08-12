🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsthyssenkrupp nucera AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu thyssenkrupp nucera
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    thyssenkrupp nucera Doubles Order Intake in 9M 2025/26

    thyssenkrupp nucera navigates a year of surging orders, shifting strategy, and mixed financial results as it sharpens its focus on core electrolysis technologies.

    thyssenkrupp nucera Doubles Order Intake in 9M 2025/26
    Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
    • Order intake nearly doubled by 96% year-on-year to €471 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025/2026; Q3 order intake rose 29% to €81 million.
    • thyssenkrupp nucera won Moeve’s contract for a 300-MW green hydrogen plant in Southern Europe, including a long-term digital service package; it also partnered with India’s BHEL to expand in the Indian hydrogen market.
    • The Chlor-Alkali segment performed strongly: Q3 order intake increased 57% to €78 million, sales rose 34% to €109 million, and EBIT improved 14% to €15 million.
    • Group sales fell 47% to €354 million in the first nine months, while EBIT declined to –€69 million, mainly due to lower green hydrogen project revenue, one-time project costs, and the termination of a U.S. contract.
    • The company will discontinue plans to build its own mass-production capacity for SOEC stacks, resulting in approximately €30 million of one-time EBIT charges; it will focus on Chlor-Alkali, alkaline water electrolysis, and high-pressure electrolysis.
    • Fiscal 2025/2026 guidance was reduced: order intake is now expected at €550–670 million, sales at €450–500 million, and EBIT at –€105 million to –€75 million; the Chlor-Alkali outlook remains unchanged.

    The next important date, Q3/9M results 2025/2026 (Note: Q3 = third quarter; 9M = nine months; 2025/2026 refers to the fiscal year.), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.08.2026.


    thyssenkrupp nucera

    +0,32 %
    -0,98 %
    +3,11 %
    -3,82 %
    -18,67 %
    -65,35 %
    -61,55 %
    ISIN:DE000NCA0001WKN:NCA000
    thyssenkrupp nucera direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    thyssenkrupp nucera Doubles Order Intake in 9M 2025/26 thyssenkrupp nucera navigates a year of surging orders, shifting strategy, and mixed financial results as it sharpens its focus on core electrolysis technologies.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     