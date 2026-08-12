thyssenkrupp nucera Doubles Order Intake in 9M 2025/26
thyssenkrupp nucera navigates a year of surging orders, shifting strategy, and mixed financial results as it sharpens its focus on core electrolysis technologies.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- Order intake nearly doubled by 96% year-on-year to €471 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025/2026; Q3 order intake rose 29% to €81 million.
- thyssenkrupp nucera won Moeve’s contract for a 300-MW green hydrogen plant in Southern Europe, including a long-term digital service package; it also partnered with India’s BHEL to expand in the Indian hydrogen market.
- The Chlor-Alkali segment performed strongly: Q3 order intake increased 57% to €78 million, sales rose 34% to €109 million, and EBIT improved 14% to €15 million.
- Group sales fell 47% to €354 million in the first nine months, while EBIT declined to –€69 million, mainly due to lower green hydrogen project revenue, one-time project costs, and the termination of a U.S. contract.
- The company will discontinue plans to build its own mass-production capacity for SOEC stacks, resulting in approximately €30 million of one-time EBIT charges; it will focus on Chlor-Alkali, alkaline water electrolysis, and high-pressure electrolysis.
- Fiscal 2025/2026 guidance was reduced: order intake is now expected at €550–670 million, sales at €450–500 million, and EBIT at –€105 million to –€75 million; the Chlor-Alkali outlook remains unchanged.
The next important date, Q3/9M results 2025/2026 (Note: Q3 = third quarter; 9M = nine months; 2025/2026 refers to the fiscal year.), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.08.2026.
+0,32 %
-0,98 %
+3,11 %
-3,82 %
-18,67 %
-65,35 %
-61,55 %
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