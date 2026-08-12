SCHOTT Pharma Delivers Strong Q3, Stays on Track for Growth

SCHOTT Pharma’s Q3 revenue grew by 8.3% at constant currencies to EUR 281.8 million; nine-month revenue reached EUR 769.8 million, up 4.4% year-on-year at constant currencies.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 205.3 million for the first nine months, with an EBITDA margin of 26.7%, down from 28.9% in the prior-year period.

High-value solutions (HVS) accounted for a strong 57% of nine-month revenue.

The Drug Containment Solutions segment grew 9.2% at constant currencies to EUR 445.4 million, while Drug Delivery Systems declined 1.7% to EUR 325.1 million.

Free cash flow improved by 49% to EUR 58.9 million, despite continued capacity investments; capital expenditures totaled EUR 82.5 million.

SCHOTT Pharma confirmed its upgraded 2026 guidance: 5–6% revenue growth at constant currencies and an EBITDA margin of 27–28%.

The next important date, Quarterly Report (9M 2026), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 12.08.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,40PKT (+0,18 %).





