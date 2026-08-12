TUI Delivers Resilient Q3 EBIT, Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

TUI achieved Q3 underlying EBIT of €234.6 million at constant currency, down €86.1 million year-on-year, despite geopolitical uncertainty and a €20 million one-off impact related to the Iran war.

TUI reaffirmed its FY2026 underlying EBIT guidance of €1.1 billion to €1.4 billion, while revenue guidance remains suspended.

Nine-month underlying EBIT reached €123.2 million at constant currency; excluding €81 million in one-off effects from the Iran war and the Jamaica hurricane, underlying EBIT increased by €40 million year-on-year.

Cruises remained the strongest segment in Q3 with underlying EBIT of €132.4 million, while Hotels & Resorts contributed €122.7 million and TUI Musement grew EBIT to €22.7 million.

Markets + Airline reported a Q3 underlying EBIT loss of €17.4 million, affected by weaker demand, pricing pressure, higher fuel costs and geopolitical headwinds; however, booked revenue for the last four weeks was 7% ahead of the prior year.

Net debt rose to €2.3 billion as of 30 June 2026, up €0.4 billion year-on-year, mainly due to lower customer deposits as travellers booked closer to departure; TUI also continued investing in lower-emission aircraft and e-LNG cruise ships.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at TUI is on 12.08.2026.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 7,3800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,3260EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,73 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.251,68PKT (-0,23 %).







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