Hawesko Holding: Weak demand hits H1, margins rise as 2026 outlook shifts

Hawesko’s H1 2026 revenue fell to €274.8 million from €285.1 million, reflecting weak consumer demand, geopolitical uncertainty and declining wine consumption.

Gross profit margin improved to 45.2% from 43.9%, while operating EBIT declined to €5.1 million from €6.1 million.

Cost-cutting and efficiency programmes are taking effect, supported by the deliberate withdrawal from around €5 million of unprofitable B2B revenue.

Jacques’ revenue was nearly stable, while the B2B segment improved profitability: its operating EBITDA margin rose to 4.7% and operating EBIT to €2.6 million.

Hawesko is intensifying its efficiency programme and will restructure its e-commerce activities; logistics consolidation at the Tornesch warehouse is expected to be completed in Q1 2027.

2026 guidance was reduced: revenue is now expected to decline by 2–4%, operating EBIT to reach €23–26 million, free cash flow €28–33 million and ROCE 9–11%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hawesko Holding is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 18,450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,44 % since publication.







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