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    E.ON Stays on Track as Energy Transition Investments Accelerate

    E.ON enters 2026 with solid momentum: earnings edge higher, investments surge, and expanding networks anchor the company’s role in Europe’s energy transition.

    E.ON Stays on Track as Energy Transition Investments Accelerate
    Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
    • E.ON’s adjusted Group EBITDA rose 1% to €5.4 billion in H1 2026, while adjusted Group net income increased 5% to €1.9 billion.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.4–€9.6 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.7–€2.9 billion.
    • E.ON invested €3 billion in the first half of 2026, focusing on energy infrastructure, digitalization, and innovative customer solutions; full-year investment of around €8.7 billion is planned.
    • Energy Networks delivered stable adjusted EBITDA of more than €3.8 billion, supported by network expansion, modernization, and smart-meter growth.
    • Energy Infrastructure Solutions increased adjusted EBITDA by 19% to approximately €390 million, driven by industrial customer projects and new projects coming online.
    • In Germany, E.ON connected more than 130,000 customers and integrated over 5 GW of additional renewable generation capacity into its grids during H1 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at E.ON is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 19,130EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,928EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.383,00PKT (-0,06 %).


    E.ON

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    +20,13 %
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    ISIN:DE000ENAG999WKN:ENAG99
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    E.ON Stays on Track as Energy Transition Investments Accelerate E.ON enters 2026 with solid momentum: earnings edge higher, investments surge, and expanding networks anchor the company’s role in Europe’s energy transition.
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