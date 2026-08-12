Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: 9M 2025/26 Update Published

Deutsche Konsum Real Estate completed property sales of around EUR 78 million since the restructuring began and signed additional purchase agreements worth EUR 16 million.

Financial liabilities fell to EUR 311.5 million from EUR 471.1 million, while net LTV improved to 41.1% from 57.8%; equity rose to EUR 397.0 million.

FFO increased to EUR 14.5 million from EUR 9.9 million, supported by lower interest expenses, although FFO per share declined to EUR 0.18.

Rental income decreased to EUR 48.0 million due to property disposals, while net rental income remained broadly stable at EUR 29.2 million.

The property portfolio was revalued at a EUR 41.6 million loss, or approximately 5.7%, and comprised 140 properties with a balance sheet value of EUR 693.7 million as of 30 June 2026.

The company expects 2025/2026 rental income of EUR 58–63 million and plans property disposals of up to EUR 220 million by September 2027, despite ongoing market uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,3575EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar