INDUS Holding H1: Strong Growth Across All Three Segments
INDUS Group accelerated in H1 2026: double-digit growth, surging margins and strong segment performance set the stage for upgraded full-year guidance.
Foto: INDUS Holding AG
- INDUS Group revenue rose 15.4% to EUR 965.2 million in H1 2026, while adjusted EBITA more than doubled to EUR 123.5 million; the margin increased to 12.8%.
- All three segments—Engineering, Infrastructure and Materials Solutions—reported growth, with higher incoming orders across the Group, up 22.5% to EUR 1.104 billion.
- The Materials Solutions segment delivered exceptional results, driven by tight tungsten carbide supplies and sharply higher feedstock prices; revenue reached EUR 376.6 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 84.5 million.
- Infrastructure performed strongly, increasing revenue by 5.7% to EUR 308.8 million and adjusted EBITA by 30.2% to EUR 34.5 million.
- Free cash flow was negative at EUR -36.9 million for H1 due to higher working capital, but turned positive at EUR 37.2 million in Q2; the equity ratio stood at 37.8%.
- INDUS raised its 2026 guidance to revenue of EUR 1.90–2.10 billion, adjusted EBITA of EUR 220–260 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of 11–13%, while still expecting at least break-even free cash flow.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 12.08.2026.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 30,78EUR and was up +1,23 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,40PKT (+0,18 %).
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