Bechtle Accelerates Q2 Growth and Raises 2026 Forecast
Bechtle delivered a powerful second quarter in 2026, combining double-digit growth, record order backlog and a confident upgrade to its full-year outlook.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle’s Q2 2026 business volume increased by 18.1% to €2.3 billion, while revenue rose 16.5% to €1.7 billion.
- Earnings before tax (EBT) grew 20.1% to €80.2 million, with the EBT margin remaining stable at 3.5% of business volume.
- The order backlog reached a record €3.5 billion, improving visibility for the second half of 2026.
- Growth was broad-based: Germany, France and Benelux each achieved more than 10% organic growth, while Other Europe grew organically by over 20%.
- Bechtle significantly upgraded its 2026 forecast: business volume is now expected to grow by more than 10%, while revenue and EBT are forecast to increase by 5–10%.
- Operating cash flow was temporarily negative at -€101.7 million in H1 2026 due mainly to higher inventories tied to customer orders; headcount rose 5.2% to 16,418, primarily because of acquisitions.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 36,77EUR and was up +2,00 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.273,19PKT (+0,07 %).
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