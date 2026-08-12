Wienerberger Gains Ground in Infrastructure & Renovation: Q2 2026

Wienerberger’s Q2 2026 revenue rose 13% year-on-year to €1.4 billion, driven by 7% organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions.

Infrastructure and renovation activities now generate more than 60% of Group revenue, helping offset weaker residential new-build demand.

Operating EBITDA declined to €230 million from €253 million, mainly due to weak residential construction in North America and the UK and higher cost inflation.

Net profit fell to €31 million, while earnings per share decreased to €0.28; free cash flow declined to €83 million and net debt increased to €2.4 billion.

Acquisitions of Italcer and the NEWS group strengthened Wienerberger’s position in renovation, ceramic tiles, wastewater solutions and infrastructure.

Due to subdued residential construction, Wienerberger expects operating EBITDA of approximately €700 million for 2026 and is intensifying cost-saving and efficiency measures.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 21,010EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,030EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.



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