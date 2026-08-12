🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWienerberger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wienerberger
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wienerberger Gains Ground in Infrastructure & Renovation: Q2 2026

    Wienerberger navigates a mixed 2026 Q2: solid revenue growth from infrastructure and renovation contrasts with weaker earnings, rising debt and subdued housing markets.

    Wienerberger Gains Ground in Infrastructure & Renovation: Q2 2026
    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • Wienerberger’s Q2 2026 revenue rose 13% year-on-year to €1.4 billion, driven by 7% organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions.
    • Infrastructure and renovation activities now generate more than 60% of Group revenue, helping offset weaker residential new-build demand.
    • Operating EBITDA declined to €230 million from €253 million, mainly due to weak residential construction in North America and the UK and higher cost inflation.
    • Net profit fell to €31 million, while earnings per share decreased to €0.28; free cash flow declined to €83 million and net debt increased to €2.4 billion.
    • Acquisitions of Italcer and the NEWS group strengthened Wienerberger’s position in renovation, ceramic tiles, wastewater solutions and infrastructure.
    • Due to subdued residential construction, Wienerberger expects operating EBITDA of approximately €700 million for 2026 and is intensifying cost-saving and efficiency measures.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 21,010EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,030EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.


    Wienerberger

    +1,14 %
    -6,56 %
    -4,28 %
    -14,13 %
    -33,77 %
    -18,78 %
    -40,65 %
    +39,95 %
    +80,15 %
    ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
    Wienerberger direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wienerberger Gains Ground in Infrastructure & Renovation: Q2 2026 Wienerberger navigates a mixed 2026 Q2: solid revenue growth from infrastructure and renovation contrasts with weaker earnings, rising debt and subdued housing markets.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     