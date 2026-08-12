Masterflex H1 2026: Revenue & earnings up, guidance confirmed

Group revenue rose 1.7% to EUR 54.3 million in H1 2026, driven mainly by strong growth in the “Life” segment, particularly medical technology and food.

Operating EBIT increased 1.9% to EUR 8.0 million, while the EBIT margin improved to 14.8%, despite start-up investments and higher personnel costs in Morocco.

Consolidated net income grew 7.7% to EUR 5.3 million, and earnings per share increased from EUR 0.51 to EUR 0.55.

The order backlog reached EUR 21.8 million at June 30, 2026, up from EUR 19.8 million at year-end 2025, indicating a solid demand base.

Masterflex maintained a strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 73.3%; net debt rose moderately to EUR 4.3 million due mainly to investments and dividend payments.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 103–108 million and EBIT of EUR 13–16 million, with further growth expected from the Morocco facility and new strategic projects.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Masterflex is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 14,200EUR and was down -1,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,275EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.







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