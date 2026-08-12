Douglas Q3 Results Meet Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed

DOUGLAS Group’s Q3 sales fell 2.0% year-on-year to €987.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined 19.4% to €127.5 million, with a 12.9% margin.

For the first nine months of FY 2025/2026, sales rose 0.5% to €3.61 billion, driven by 2.3% E-Commerce growth, while adjusted EBITDA fell 9.0% to €577.3 million.

Performance was affected by weak demand in Germany, France and the Netherlands, which account for around 60% of the Group’s business, as well as intense price competition in the European beauty market.

The channel shift toward online retail continued: Click & Collect Express sales increased 18.2%, Exclusive Brands grew double-digit, and Retail Media sales rose 24% in Q3.

DOUGLAS is adapting its business by investing more in E-Commerce, digital customer experiences, competitive pricing and cross-channel services, while reviewing stores based on profitability and footfall.

The Group confirmed its full-year guidance for FY 2025/2026: sales growth of 0–1% (€4.58–4.63 billion), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%, and net leverage of 3.0x–3.5%.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3/9M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 8,1050EUR and was down -2,82 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,40PKT (+0,18 %).



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