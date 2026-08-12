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    Douglas Q3 Results Meet Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed

    Despite softer quarterly results, DOUGLAS is reshaping its beauty business, doubling down on digital growth while holding firm on its full-year outlook.

    Douglas Q3 Results Meet Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed
    Foto: Douglas Service GmbH
    • DOUGLAS Group’s Q3 sales fell 2.0% year-on-year to €987.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined 19.4% to €127.5 million, with a 12.9% margin.
    • For the first nine months of FY 2025/2026, sales rose 0.5% to €3.61 billion, driven by 2.3% E-Commerce growth, while adjusted EBITDA fell 9.0% to €577.3 million.
    • Performance was affected by weak demand in Germany, France and the Netherlands, which account for around 60% of the Group’s business, as well as intense price competition in the European beauty market.
    • The channel shift toward online retail continued: Click & Collect Express sales increased 18.2%, Exclusive Brands grew double-digit, and Retail Media sales rose 24% in Q3.
    • DOUGLAS is adapting its business by investing more in E-Commerce, digital customer experiences, competitive pricing and cross-channel services, while reviewing stores based on profitability and footfall.
    • The Group confirmed its full-year guidance for FY 2025/2026: sales growth of 0–1% (€4.58–4.63 billion), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%, and net leverage of 3.0x–3.5%.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q3/9M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 8,1050EUR and was down -2,82 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,40PKT (+0,18 %).


    Douglas

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    +1,38 %
    -12,53 %
    -21,05 %
    -70,22 %
    ISIN:DE000BEAU1Y4WKN:BEAU1Y
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    Douglas Q3 Results Meet Expectations, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed Despite softer quarterly results, DOUGLAS is reshaping its beauty business, doubling down on digital growth while holding firm on its full-year outlook.
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