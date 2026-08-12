Hannover Rueck: Strong H1 Result Keeps Full-Year Guidance on Track
Hannover Re delivered another strong half-year, boosting profits, returns and capital strength while keeping losses in check and confirming its 2026 targets.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Hannover Re’s group net income increased by 7.0% to EUR 1.4 billion in the first half of 2026, while EBIT rose by 9.7% to EUR 1.9 billion.
- The company’s annualised return on equity reached 21.5%, and its Solvency II capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 254%.
- Property and casualty reinsurance performed well: the combined ratio improved to 83.2%, and large-loss payments of EUR 784.7 million were below expectations.
- Life and health reinsurance developed in line with expectations, with reinsurance revenue rising by 9.1% to EUR 4.1 billion and the service result increasing by 7.5% to EUR 478 million.
- The investment portfolio grew to EUR 69.4 billion, while the annualised return on investment reached 3.7%, exceeding the target of approximately 3.5%.
- Hannover Re confirmed its 2026 guidance, targeting group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion, a combined ratio below 87%, and an investment return of around 3.5%.
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 250,80EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 253,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,96 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 26.390,00PKT (-0,03 %).
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