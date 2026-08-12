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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBike24 Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bike24 Holding
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    Bike24 Holding Accelerates Q2 Growth, Gains Ground Across Europe

    BIKE24 accelerated its growth trajectory in 2026, delivering strong top-line expansion, improved profitability and robust momentum across key markets and product categories.

    Bike24 Holding Accelerates Q2 Growth, Gains Ground Across Europe
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group revenue rose 20.1% year-on-year to EUR 96.1 million in Q2 2026, while adjusted EBITDA increased 15.8% to EUR 5.9 million.
    • Localised markets were the strongest growth driver, with revenue up 29.7% to EUR 21.5 million; new online shops launched in Denmark, Slovenia and Ireland.
    • Parts, Accessories & Clothing revenue grew 22.3% to EUR 78.9 million, while complete bicycle revenue increased 11.0% to EUR 17.2 million.
    • BIKE24 achieved EUR 166.9 million in revenue during H1 2026, up 20.8%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 35.7% to EUR 7.7 million.
    • Inventory increased to EUR 91.6 million to ensure product availability in the second half of the year, while the inventory-to-revenue ratio remained broadly stable.
    • The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance of EUR 318–332 million in revenue and EUR 16–20 million in adjusted EBITDA.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bike24 Holding is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,5750EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,08 % since publication.


    Bike24 Holding

    +0,78 %
    +4,69 %
    +0,37 %
    -7,04 %
    -8,01 %
    +1,93 %
    -85,32 %
    -85,67 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F
    Bike24 Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Bike24 Holding Accelerates Q2 Growth, Gains Ground Across Europe BIKE24 accelerated its growth trajectory in 2026, delivering strong top-line expansion, improved profitability and robust momentum across key markets and product categories.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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