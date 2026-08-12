Bike24 Holding Accelerates Q2 Growth, Gains Ground Across Europe
BIKE24 accelerated its growth trajectory in 2026, delivering strong top-line expansion, improved profitability and robust momentum across key markets and product categories.
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- Group revenue rose 20.1% year-on-year to EUR 96.1 million in Q2 2026, while adjusted EBITDA increased 15.8% to EUR 5.9 million.
- Localised markets were the strongest growth driver, with revenue up 29.7% to EUR 21.5 million; new online shops launched in Denmark, Slovenia and Ireland.
- Parts, Accessories & Clothing revenue grew 22.3% to EUR 78.9 million, while complete bicycle revenue increased 11.0% to EUR 17.2 million.
- BIKE24 achieved EUR 166.9 million in revenue during H1 2026, up 20.8%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 35.7% to EUR 7.7 million.
- Inventory increased to EUR 91.6 million to ensure product availability in the second half of the year, while the inventory-to-revenue ratio remained broadly stable.
- The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance of EUR 318–332 million in revenue and EUR 16–20 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bike24 Holding is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,5750EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,08 % since publication.
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