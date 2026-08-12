Bike24 Holding Accelerates Q2 Growth, Gains Ground Across Europe

Group revenue rose 20.1% year-on-year to EUR 96.1 million in Q2 2026, while adjusted EBITDA increased 15.8% to EUR 5.9 million.

Localised markets were the strongest growth driver, with revenue up 29.7% to EUR 21.5 million; new online shops launched in Denmark, Slovenia and Ireland.

Parts, Accessories & Clothing revenue grew 22.3% to EUR 78.9 million, while complete bicycle revenue increased 11.0% to EUR 17.2 million.

BIKE24 achieved EUR 166.9 million in revenue during H1 2026, up 20.8%, and adjusted EBITDA grew 35.7% to EUR 7.7 million.

Inventory increased to EUR 91.6 million to ensure product availability in the second half of the year, while the inventory-to-revenue ratio remained broadly stable.

The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance of EUR 318–332 million in revenue and EUR 16–20 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bike24 Holding is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,5750EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,08 % since publication.







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