Delignit: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth in H1 2026; Outlook Confirmed

Delignit AG’s preliminary, unaudited revenue increased by 12.0% to €37.8 million in H1 2026, compared with €33.7 million the previous year.

EBITDA rose disproportionately by 23.1% to €2.6 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 6.2% to 6.8%.

Technological Applications was the main growth driver, nearly doubling revenue to €7.8 million, supported by Delignit Technologies Italia’s expansion into rail and marine markets.

The Automotive segment remained stable, generating revenue of €30.0 million, slightly above the prior-year level.

Delignit maintained a solid financial structure, with an equity ratio of 71.9% and net debt of €5.3 million as of June 30, 2026.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: consolidated revenue of €68 million and an EBITDA margin between 7% and 8%; the half-year report and digital earnings call are scheduled for August 13, 2026.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Delignit is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,5600EUR and was up +4,92 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,39 % since publication.







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