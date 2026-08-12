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    Delignit: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth in H1 2026; Outlook Confirmed

    Delignit AG delivered strong momentum in the first half of 2026, combining double-digit revenue growth, rising profitability and a robust balance sheet while confirming its full-year outlook.

    Delignit: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth in H1 2026; Outlook Confirmed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG’s preliminary, unaudited revenue increased by 12.0% to €37.8 million in H1 2026, compared with €33.7 million the previous year.
    • EBITDA rose disproportionately by 23.1% to €2.6 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 6.2% to 6.8%.
    • Technological Applications was the main growth driver, nearly doubling revenue to €7.8 million, supported by Delignit Technologies Italia’s expansion into rail and marine markets.
    • The Automotive segment remained stable, generating revenue of €30.0 million, slightly above the prior-year level.
    • Delignit maintained a solid financial structure, with an equity ratio of 71.9% and net debt of €5.3 million as of June 30, 2026.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: consolidated revenue of €68 million and an EBITDA margin between 7% and 8%; the half-year report and digital earnings call are scheduled for August 13, 2026.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Delignit is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,5600EUR and was up +4,92 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,39 % since publication.


    Delignit

    +5,74 %
    +11,21 %
    +9,40 %
    -3,03 %
    +5,79 %
    -46,22 %
    -71,95 %
    -28,28 %
    -74,20 %
    ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B
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    Delignit: Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth in H1 2026; Outlook Confirmed Delignit AG delivered strong momentum in the first half of 2026, combining double-digit revenue growth, rising profitability and a robust balance sheet while confirming its full-year outlook.
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