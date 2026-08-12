Medios accelerates growth, profitability and cash conversion in H1 2026
Medios accelerates its European growth with a major acquisition, record half-year sales above €1 billion, and a sharpened focus on efficiency amid margin pressure.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios agreed to acquire a 74% stake in Caelo, a German supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients and raw materials, strengthening its European compounding platform; completion is subject to customary conditions, including antitrust clearance.
- Consolidated revenue increased 8.4% year-on-year to €1,074.9 million in H1 2026, surpassing €1 billion for the first time in a half-year period, with organic growth across all operating segments.
- EBITDA pre declined 5.1% to €44.0 million, reducing the margin to 4.1% from 4.7%, mainly due to pricing pressure, lower gross margins and higher operating expenses.
- The Avanti-Medios! efficiency program showed initial progress in Q2, including improved margins in Patient-Specific Therapies and plans to optimize the production network by discontinuing production at the Aschaffenburg site.
- Profitability and cash generation weakened: net income fell to €8.5 million, operating cash flow to €11.2 million, and free cash flow before acquisitions to €3.1 million, partly due to higher tax payments and lower earnings.
- Medios raised its 2026 revenue forecast to €2.10–2.16 billion but lowered its EBITDA pre forecast to €88–92 million, reflecting continued profitability challenges.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Medios is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,120EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.555,10PKT (0,00 %).
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