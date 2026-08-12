Viscom: 30% Order Intake Jump as Order Book Swells; 2026 Forecast Held
Amid shifting global demand, Viscom SE posts surging orders and a swelling backlog, even as revenue and earnings paint a more mixed picture in early 2026.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Viscom SE increased incoming orders by 30.2% year-on-year to €55.7 million in the first half of 2026, driven partly by a major inline CT inspection order for battery cell applications.
- The order backlog rose 62.2% to €38.0 million compared with the previous year and nearly doubled from €19.2 million at the end of 2025.
- First-half revenue declined 6.0% to €36.9 million, although second-quarter revenue increased 57.3% sequentially to €22.6 million and was 15.8% above the prior-year quarter.
- EBIT fell to -€2.5 million, compared with €0.1 million in the previous year; however, second-quarter EBIT returned to positive territory at €1.5 million.
- Demand was strongest in North America and Asia, particularly for AI hardware, battery cell manufacturing, and aerospace and security applications, while Europe remained weaker.
- Viscom confirmed its 2026 forecast: revenue of €80–90 million, incoming orders of €90–100 million, and an EBIT margin of 2–5% (EBIT of €1.6–4.5 million).
The next important date, "Publication of the 2026 semi‑annual financial report." Alternatively: "Release of the 2026 half‑year financial report.", at Viscom is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,1350EUR and was up +2,29 % compared with the previous day.
+1,59 %
-1,16 %
-0,78 %
0,00 %
+8,51 %
-40,00 %
-63,44 %
-63,57 %
-77,13 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte