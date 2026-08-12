Viscom: 30% Order Intake Jump as Order Book Swells; 2026 Forecast Held

Viscom SE increased incoming orders by 30.2% year-on-year to €55.7 million in the first half of 2026, driven partly by a major inline CT inspection order for battery cell applications.

The order backlog rose 62.2% to €38.0 million compared with the previous year and nearly doubled from €19.2 million at the end of 2025.

First-half revenue declined 6.0% to €36.9 million, although second-quarter revenue increased 57.3% sequentially to €22.6 million and was 15.8% above the prior-year quarter.

EBIT fell to -€2.5 million, compared with €0.1 million in the previous year; however, second-quarter EBIT returned to positive territory at €1.5 million.

Demand was strongest in North America and Asia, particularly for AI hardware, battery cell manufacturing, and aerospace and security applications, while Europe remained weaker.

Viscom confirmed its 2026 forecast: revenue of €80–90 million, incoming orders of €90–100 million, and an EBIT margin of 2–5% (EBIT of €1.6–4.5 million).

The next important date, "Publication of the 2026 semi‑annual financial report." Alternatively: "Release of the 2026 half‑year financial report.", at Viscom is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,1350EUR and was up +2,29 % compared with the previous day.







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