hGears Meets H1 2026 Expectations, Confirms Guidance

hGears Group generated revenue of EUR 46.8 million in H1 2026, down 5.6% year-on-year, in line with expectations.

[e]-Mobility revenue rose 7.0% to EUR 25.5 million, partly offsetting declines in e-Bike revenue (-31.2% to EUR 5.1 million) and e-Tools revenue (-11.8% to EUR 15.9 million).

Adjusted gross profit decreased to EUR 21.0 million, with the adjusted gross margin declining to 44.9% due mainly to a less favorable product mix and higher energy costs.

Structural and efficiency measures supported profitability: adjusted EBITDA remained positive at EUR 0.4 million, despite lower volumes and negative currency effects.

Free cash flow improved by EUR 3.4 million year-on-year to EUR 1.1 million; cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 7.2 million at the end of June 2026.

hGears confirmed its FY 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 80–90 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR -3 million to EUR 0 million, and free cash flow of EUR -5 million to EUR -2 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at hGears is on 12.08.2026.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,8000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





