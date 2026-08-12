EXASOL Revises FY 2026 Guidance: Key Investor Update
Exasol has sharply revised its 2026 outlook, trimming growth hopes as weaker customer expansion and tough macro headwinds weigh on revenue and profitability.
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- Exasol AG revised its fiscal 2026 guidance on August 12, 2026.
- ARR is now expected to range from a 2% decline to 2% growth year over year, compared with previous guidance for mid-single-digit growth.
- Revenue is now projected to decline by a high-single-digit percentage, versus the previously expected mid-single-digit decline.
- EBITDA guidance was narrowed to EUR 3.0–3.5 million, from the previous range of EUR 3.0–4.0 million.
- The downgrade was mainly caused by weaker expansion among existing customers, reduced investment in on-premises infrastructure, difficult macroeconomic conditions, and delays in integrating a joint partner solution.
- Preliminary H1 2026 figures showed ARR of EUR 37.9 million, revenue of EUR 19.0 million, recurring revenue of EUR 18.9 million, and EBITDA of EUR 1.6 million.
The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.
The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,86 % since publication.
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