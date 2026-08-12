EXASOL: Cautious H1, but AI and Data Sovereignty Win New Clients

Exasol acquired 11 new customers in H1 2026, driven by its focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI solutions.

Existing customers reduced expansion investments due to higher hardware prices and challenging macroeconomic conditions; a delayed strategic partner rollout also hurt performance.

ARR stood at €37.9 million at the end of H1 2026, compared with €38.1 million a year earlier.

ARR churn improved significantly, falling to 10% from 24% at year-end 2025; cancellations declined to €1.9 million from €8.1 million in the prior-year period.

H1 revenue decreased 11.6% to €19.0 million, while recurring revenue rose to €18.9 million; EBITDA fell to €1.6 million from €2.0 million.

Exasol lowered its 2026 guidance: ARR is expected to range from -2% to +2%, revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to reach €3.0–3.5 million.

The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,86 % since publication.





