🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEXASOL AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EXASOL
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    EXASOL: Cautious H1, but AI and Data Sovereignty Win New Clients

    Exasol’s first half of 2026 mixed new-customer wins with softer expansion, as macro headwinds, pricing pressures and a delayed partner rollout shaped key metrics.

    EXASOL: Cautious H1, but AI and Data Sovereignty Win New Clients
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Exasol acquired 11 new customers in H1 2026, driven by its focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI solutions.
    • Existing customers reduced expansion investments due to higher hardware prices and challenging macroeconomic conditions; a delayed strategic partner rollout also hurt performance.
    • ARR stood at €37.9 million at the end of H1 2026, compared with €38.1 million a year earlier.
    • ARR churn improved significantly, falling to 10% from 24% at year-end 2025; cancellations declined to €1.9 million from €8.1 million in the prior-year period.
    • H1 revenue decreased 11.6% to €19.0 million, while recurring revenue rose to €18.9 million; EBITDA fell to €1.6 million from €2.0 million.
    • Exasol lowered its 2026 guidance: ARR is expected to range from -2% to +2%, revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to reach €3.0–3.5 million.

    The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.

    The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,86 % since publication.


    EXASOL

    +4,33 %
    -3,73 %
    -10,42 %
    -16,95 %
    -37,03 %
    -26,43 %
    -88,73 %
    -78,42 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G
    EXASOL direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    EXASOL: Cautious H1, but AI and Data Sovereignty Win New Clients Exasol’s first half of 2026 mixed new-customer wins with softer expansion, as macro headwinds, pricing pressures and a delayed partner rollout shaped key metrics.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     