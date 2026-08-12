EXASOL: Cautious H1, but AI and Data Sovereignty Win New Clients
Exasol’s first half of 2026 mixed new-customer wins with softer expansion, as macro headwinds, pricing pressures and a delayed partner rollout shaped key metrics.
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- Exasol acquired 11 new customers in H1 2026, driven by its focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI solutions.
- Existing customers reduced expansion investments due to higher hardware prices and challenging macroeconomic conditions; a delayed strategic partner rollout also hurt performance.
- ARR stood at €37.9 million at the end of H1 2026, compared with €38.1 million a year earlier.
- ARR churn improved significantly, falling to 10% from 24% at year-end 2025; cancellations declined to €1.9 million from €8.1 million in the prior-year period.
- H1 revenue decreased 11.6% to €19.0 million, while recurring revenue rose to €18.9 million; EBITDA fell to €1.6 million from €2.0 million.
- Exasol lowered its 2026 guidance: ARR is expected to range from -2% to +2%, revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to reach €3.0–3.5 million.
The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.
The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,86 % since publication.
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