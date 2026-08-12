LION E-Mobility AG Reports H1 2026 Results, Confirms Forecast

LION E-Mobility generated H1 2026 revenue of EUR 6.9 million, down from EUR 10.4 million in H1 2025; EBITDA fell to EUR 0.1 million from EUR 1.3 million.

Production was temporarily halted for two months to convert the factory to the new high-performance NMC+ battery-pack technology.

Production of NMC+ battery packs resumed successfully at the end of June 2026, enabling the company to enter the second half with an upgraded technology platform.

LION expects 2026 revenue to exceed EUR 35 million and strongly positive EBITDA, with Q4 forecast to be the strongest quarter.

The Finsterwalde BESS project has completed its first construction phase, offering 5 MW of installed power and 20 MWh of storage capacity.

LION plans to expand the Finsterwalde facility to 15 MW and 40 MWh by early 2027, while pursuing further growth in grid-scale battery energy storage across Germany and Europe.

The next important date, Publication of Q2 2026 Figures – LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 12.08.2026.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,9950EUR and was up +1,27 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.



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