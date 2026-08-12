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    LION E-Mobility AG Reports H1 2026 Results, Confirms Forecast

    After a challenging first half marked by a strategic production pause, LION E-Mobility is ramping up next‑gen NMC+ batteries and grid-scale storage for renewed growth.

    LION E-Mobility AG Reports H1 2026 Results, Confirms Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LION E-Mobility generated H1 2026 revenue of EUR 6.9 million, down from EUR 10.4 million in H1 2025; EBITDA fell to EUR 0.1 million from EUR 1.3 million.
    • Production was temporarily halted for two months to convert the factory to the new high-performance NMC+ battery-pack technology.
    • Production of NMC+ battery packs resumed successfully at the end of June 2026, enabling the company to enter the second half with an upgraded technology platform.
    • LION expects 2026 revenue to exceed EUR 35 million and strongly positive EBITDA, with Q4 forecast to be the strongest quarter.
    • The Finsterwalde BESS project has completed its first construction phase, offering 5 MW of installed power and 20 MWh of storage capacity.
    • LION plans to expand the Finsterwalde facility to 15 MW and 40 MWh by early 2027, while pursuing further growth in grid-scale battery energy storage across Germany and Europe.

    The next important date, Publication of Q2 2026 Figures – LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,9950EUR and was up +1,27 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.


    LION E-Mobility

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    -8,80 %
    -12,44 %
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    +1,54 %
    ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97
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    LION E-Mobility AG Reports H1 2026 Results, Confirms Forecast After a challenging first half marked by a strategic production pause, LION E-Mobility is ramping up next‑gen NMC+ batteries and grid-scale storage for renewed growth.
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