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    freenet Confirms 2026 Guidance: Strong Growth and Cash Conversion

    In the first half of 2026, freenet delivered strong top-line growth, resilient cash generation and expanding customer bases, while navigating margin pressure and confirming its long-term targets.

    freenet Confirms 2026 Guidance: Strong Growth and Cash Conversion
    Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
    • freenet’s H1 2026 revenue increased by 24.7% to €1,512.9 million, mainly driven by the integration of mobilezone Germany.
    • Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.9% to €242.2 million and adjusted free cash flow declined 4.2% to €155.2 million, due largely to a commercial agreement with a mobile network operator.
    • The total customer base grew 1.4% to 10.136 million, including 8.304 million postpaid mobile customers and 1.832 million waipu.tv subscribers.
    • The mobile segment added 63,000 postpaid customers and 360,000 reselling contracts; its adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.6% to €186.2 million.
    • IPTV continued its profitable growth: waipu.tv gained 77,000 subscribers, while adjusted EBITDA rose 36.5% to €18.5 million.
    • freenet confirmed its 2026 guidance of €500–530 million adjusted EBITDA and €270–300 million adjusted free cash flow, as well as its 2028 targets; a minimum dividend of €2 per share is guaranteed for 2026–2028.

    The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at freenet is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of freenet at the time of the news was 24,090EUR and was up +1,43 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,820EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.368,07PKT (+0,36 %).


    freenet

    -0,51 %
    -2,14 %
    +0,51 %
    -14,22 %
    -15,74 %
    +8,99 %
    +14,84 %
    -10,36 %
    +33,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z2ZZ5WKN:A0Z2ZZ
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    freenet Confirms 2026 Guidance: Strong Growth and Cash Conversion In the first half of 2026, freenet delivered strong top-line growth, resilient cash generation and expanding customer bases, while navigating margin pressure and confirming its long-term targets.
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