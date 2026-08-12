Shelly Group Reports Strong H1 2026 Revenue & Earnings Growth
Shelly Group delivered a powerful first half of 2026, combining strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability and cash, and continued expansion of its smart-home ecosystem.
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- Revenue increased by 26.5% year-on-year to EUR 68.3 million in H1 2026, while EBIT rose 45.6% to EUR 17.7 million and the EBIT margin improved to 26.0%.
- Net profit grew by 51.4% to EUR 15.4 million, with earnings per share rising from EUR 0.56 to EUR 0.85.
- Operating cash flow reached EUR 22.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased 133.1% to EUR 31.9 million compared with year-end 2025.
- Shelly’s professional installer network expanded to 8,600 members, while its active Shelly Cloud user base grew to 2.9 million.
- The company strengthened its distribution and product portfolio by signing a pan-European broadline distributor agreement and launching several new products, with more launches planned for H2 2026.
- Shelly Group confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 195–205 million and EBIT of EUR 47–52 million; it also acquired the remaining 24% of Shelly Tech, reaching 100% ownership.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 64,50EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.498,25PKT (-0,31 %).
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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