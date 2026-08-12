Shelly Group Reports Strong H1 2026 Revenue & Earnings Growth

Revenue increased by 26.5% year-on-year to EUR 68.3 million in H1 2026, while EBIT rose 45.6% to EUR 17.7 million and the EBIT margin improved to 26.0%.

Net profit grew by 51.4% to EUR 15.4 million, with earnings per share rising from EUR 0.56 to EUR 0.85.

Operating cash flow reached EUR 22.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased 133.1% to EUR 31.9 million compared with year-end 2025.

Shelly’s professional installer network expanded to 8,600 members, while its active Shelly Cloud user base grew to 2.9 million.

The company strengthened its distribution and product portfolio by signing a pan-European broadline distributor agreement and launching several new products, with more launches planned for H2 2026.

Shelly Group confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 195–205 million and EBIT of EUR 47–52 million; it also acquired the remaining 24% of Shelly Tech, reaching 100% ownership.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 64,50EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 64,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.498,25PKT (-0,31 %).





