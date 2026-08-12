Brockhaus Technologies: H1'26 Revenue €13.4m, EBITDA -€0.5m; Outlook Flat

Brockhaus Technologies generated preliminary H1 2026 revenue of €13.4 million from continuing operations, down from €14.4 million in H1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €-0.5 million, compared with €-1.7 million in H1 2025; the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to -4.1% from -11.8%.

The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) generated €13.4 million in revenue and €2.0 million in adjusted EBITDA, with its margin increasing to 14.8% from 10.4%.

The Bikeleasing Group was sold at the end of June 2026 and has been deconsolidated; its results and disposal gain will be reported as discontinued operations.

The final Bikeleasing purchase price is still being determined, with any purchase price adjustment payments expected in H2 2026.

The 2026 forecast for continuing operations remains unchanged at €30–32 million in revenue and €0–2 million in adjusted EBITDA; the H1 report will be published on August 13, 2026.

The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Brockhaus Technologies is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 20,800EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous day.







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