Brockhaus Technologies: H1'26 Revenue €13.4m, EBITDA -€0.5m; Outlook Flat
Brockhaus Technologies reports a mixed first half of 2026, combining softer revenues with a marked EBITDA improvement and a stable outlook for the full year.
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- Brockhaus Technologies generated preliminary H1 2026 revenue of €13.4 million from continuing operations, down from €14.4 million in H1 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to €-0.5 million, compared with €-1.7 million in H1 2025; the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to -4.1% from -11.8%.
- The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) generated €13.4 million in revenue and €2.0 million in adjusted EBITDA, with its margin increasing to 14.8% from 10.4%.
- The Bikeleasing Group was sold at the end of June 2026 and has been deconsolidated; its results and disposal gain will be reported as discontinued operations.
- The final Bikeleasing purchase price is still being determined, with any purchase price adjustment payments expected in H2 2026.
- The 2026 forecast for continuing operations remains unchanged at €30–32 million in revenue and €0–2 million in adjusted EBITDA; the H1 report will be published on August 13, 2026.
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Brockhaus Technologies is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 20,800EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous
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