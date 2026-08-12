🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Brockhaus Technologies: H1'26 Revenue €13.4m, EBITDA -€0.5m; Outlook Flat

    Brockhaus Technologies reports a mixed first half of 2026, combining softer revenues with a marked EBITDA improvement and a stable outlook for the full year.

    Brockhaus Technologies: H1'26 Revenue €13.4m, EBITDA -€0.5m; Outlook Flat
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Brockhaus Technologies generated preliminary H1 2026 revenue of €13.4 million from continuing operations, down from €14.4 million in H1 2025.
    • Adjusted EBITDA improved to €-0.5 million, compared with €-1.7 million in H1 2025; the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to -4.1% from -11.8%.
    • The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) generated €13.4 million in revenue and €2.0 million in adjusted EBITDA, with its margin increasing to 14.8% from 10.4%.
    • The Bikeleasing Group was sold at the end of June 2026 and has been deconsolidated; its results and disposal gain will be reported as discontinued operations.
    • The final Bikeleasing purchase price is still being determined, with any purchase price adjustment payments expected in H2 2026.
    • The 2026 forecast for continuing operations remains unchanged at €30–32 million in revenue and €0–2 million in adjusted EBITDA; the H1 report will be published on August 13, 2026.

    The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Brockhaus Technologies is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 20,800EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous day.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    +0,98 %
    0,00 %
    +0,49 %
    +11,72 %
    +55,30 %
    +4,06 %
    +6,22 %
    -40,52 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
    Brockhaus Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Brockhaus Technologies: H1'26 Revenue €13.4m, EBITDA -€0.5m; Outlook Flat Brockhaus Technologies reports a mixed first half of 2026, combining softer revenues with a marked EBITDA improvement and a stable outlook for the full year.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     