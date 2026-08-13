ProCredit H1 2026: Strong Loan Growth and Rising Net Interest Margin
ProCredit delivered solid loan and income growth in the first half of the year, strengthened its capital base, and reaffirmed its medium-term profitability targets.
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- ProCredit’s loan portfolio grew by 8% to EUR 8.37 billion, exceeding the EUR 8 billion mark for the first time.
- The active client base increased by approximately 27,000 customers (+8.2%), including nearly 18% growth in micro clients and 8% growth in retail clients.
- Net interest income rose by 11.6% to EUR 191.3 million, while the net interest margin improved to 3.3%, driving a 7% increase in operating income.
- Profit for the period fell to EUR 38.5 million from EUR 47.0 million, with return on equity at 6.7% and a cost-income ratio of 71.2%.
- ProCredit issued EUR 150 million in AT1 capital in May, lifting the Tier 1 capital ratio to 14.7%; the CET1 ratio stood at 12.7% at the end of June.
- Management confirmed its 2026 outlook, including 12–15% loan growth, approximately 7% group ROE, a cost-income ratio near the 2025 level, and a year-end CET1 ratio of around 13%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 13.08.2026.
+0,06 %
-1,86 %
-2,51 %
+2,38 %
-14,32 %
+9,45 %
+7,15 %
-37,25 %
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