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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA
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    ProCredit H1 2026: Strong Loan Growth and Rising Net Interest Margin

    ProCredit delivered solid loan and income growth in the first half of the year, strengthened its capital base, and reaffirmed its medium-term profitability targets.

    ProCredit H1 2026: Strong Loan Growth and Rising Net Interest Margin
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • ProCredit’s loan portfolio grew by 8% to EUR 8.37 billion, exceeding the EUR 8 billion mark for the first time.
    • The active client base increased by approximately 27,000 customers (+8.2%), including nearly 18% growth in micro clients and 8% growth in retail clients.
    • Net interest income rose by 11.6% to EUR 191.3 million, while the net interest margin improved to 3.3%, driving a 7% increase in operating income.
    • Profit for the period fell to EUR 38.5 million from EUR 47.0 million, with return on equity at 6.7% and a cost-income ratio of 71.2%.
    • ProCredit issued EUR 150 million in AT1 capital in May, lifting the Tier 1 capital ratio to 14.7%; the CET1 ratio stood at 12.7% at the end of June.
    • Management confirmed its 2026 outlook, including 12–15% loan growth, approximately 7% group ROE, a cost-income ratio near the 2025 level, and a year-end CET1 ratio of around 13%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 13.08.2026.


    ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA

    +0,06 %
    -1,86 %
    -2,51 %
    +2,38 %
    -14,32 %
    +9,45 %
    +7,15 %
    -37,25 %
    ISIN:DE0006223407WKN:622340
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    ProCredit H1 2026: Strong Loan Growth and Rising Net Interest Margin ProCredit delivered solid loan and income growth in the first half of the year, strengthened its capital base, and reaffirmed its medium-term profitability targets.
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