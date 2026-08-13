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    SMA Group Powers Ahead with Strong H1 2026 Sales and Earnings Growth

    SMA Group delivered resilient first-half results in 2026, combining stable sales with sharply higher earnings, a record order backlog and an upgraded full-year outlook.

    SMA Group Powers Ahead with Strong H1 2026 Sales and Earnings Growth
    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • SMA Group sales remained stable at €686.6 million in H1 2026, compared with €684.9 million in H1 2025; excluding US customs-duty reimbursements, sales reached €708.9 million.
    • EBITDA before one-time effects increased to €65.9 million from €50.3 million, while reported EBITDA rose sharply to €88.3 million from €9.1 million.
    • Home & Business Solutions sales grew 24.5% to €144.5 million, supported by stronger demand, cost reductions and improved operating performance.
    • Large Scale & Project Solutions sales declined 4.7% to €542.1 million, but the division achieved record order intake in Q2 and is expected to perform more strongly in the second half of the year.
    • The order backlog increased significantly to €1.75 billion as of June 30, 2026, up from €1.16 billion a year earlier; free cash flow rose to €71.8 million and net cash to €244.6 million.
    • SMA raised its 2026 guidance to sales of €1.625–1.725 billion and EBITDA of €180–230 million, reflecting lower risks and improved operating conditions.

    The next important date, Analysts' conference call — 1:30 PM (CET), at SMA Solar Technology is on 13.08.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    +2,02 %
    +6,46 %
    +6,46 %
    -4,13 %
    +165,28 %
    -26,23 %
    +28,85 %
    +67,50 %
    +9,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J
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    SMA Group Powers Ahead with Strong H1 2026 Sales and Earnings Growth SMA Group delivered resilient first-half results in 2026, combining stable sales with sharply higher earnings, a record order backlog and an upgraded full-year outlook.
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