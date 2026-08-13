init on Track for Another Record Year in Its 25th Year Listed

init exceeded EUR 200 million in revenue in H1 2026, up 42% year-on-year, while EBIT nearly doubled by 91% to EUR 12.4 million.

INIT Integrated Systems was the main growth driver, with revenue rising to EUR 149.1 million, supported by major North American ticketing projects, particularly in Atlanta.

INIT Cloud Solutions increased revenue by 16% to EUR 19.4 million and turned profitable, while INIT Passenger Intelligence grew revenue by around 10% to EUR 42.1 million.

New orders reached EUR 262.3 million in the first half, up approximately 74% year-on-year; the order book stood at EUR 408.4 million, with contracted service obligations of around EUR 1.2 billion.

init secured a major three-year contract to modernise Sydney’s Opal ticketing network with an advanced account-based ticketing solution.

The company confirmed its 2026 targets of EUR 380–410 million in revenue and EUR 38–42 million in EBIT; a June capital increase strengthened its basis for selective acquisitions.

The next important date, "Publication of the 2026 semi‑annual financial report." Alternatively: "Release of the 2026 half‑year financial report.", at init innovation in traffic systems is on 13.08.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar