PolyPeptide Group: H1 Growth +42%; 2026 Outlook Updated
PolyPeptide delivered a powerful turnaround in H1 2026, with surging revenue, a sharply higher EBITDA margin and a return to profitability driving upgraded guidance.
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- PolyPeptide’s H1 2026 revenue rose 41.6% to EUR 236.6 million, driven mainly by a 72.7% increase in metabolic therapeutics revenue.
- EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 49.1 million from EUR 4.4 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 20.7% from 2.7%.
- The company returned to profitability, reporting a net result of EUR 9.1 million compared with a loss of EUR 26.5 million in H1 2025.
- Commercial revenue grew 35.8%, supported by strong utilization of the new large-scale production capacity in Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium.
- Operating cash flow declined to EUR 25.2 million, while capital expenditure totaled EUR 41.3 million, or 17.5% of revenue, to fund global capacity expansion.
- PolyPeptide raised its 2026 guidance to 25–30% revenue growth at constant exchange rates and a high-teens EBITDA margin; its 2028 outlook remains unchanged.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PolyPeptide Group is on 13.08.2026.
The price of PolyPeptide Group at the time of the news was 47,18EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,02 % since publication.
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