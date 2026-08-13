Komax Holding Returns to Profitable Growth

**Order intake rose 12.2%** to CHF 311.4 million in H1 2026, while the order backlog increased to CHF 183.1 million; growth was driven mainly by North American industrial and infrastructure demand related to data-center expansion.

**Revenue declined 2.8%** to CHF 272.4 million due to negative currency effects and the late timing of incoming orders, although organic revenue growth reached 1.6%.

**Underlying profitability improved significantly:** adjusted EBIT more than doubled to CHF 16.5 million, with the margin rising to 6.1%, supported by cost reductions implemented since 2024.

**Reported EBIT fell to CHF 1.6 million** because of CHF 14.9 million in one-time costs for structural and portfolio adjustments, restructuring, and inventory write-downs; net income after taxes was CHF –5.0 million.

**Komax reduced its automotive dependence:** automotive revenues fell to 57% of total revenue, while North/South American revenue grew 17.1%; Asia-Pacific revenue declined 17.4%, mainly due to weak Chinese automotive demand.

**The company expects sustainable profitable growth:** the “Uplift” program targets further cost reductions of up to CHF 10 million from 2027, while 2026 revenue is forecast at CHF 580–600 million and EBIT at CHF 16–20 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Komax Holding is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 65,05EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.



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