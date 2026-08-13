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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVoltatron AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Voltatron
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    Voltatron's H1 2026 Business Volume Soars as It Invests for Growth

    Voltatron accelerated its growth in H1 2026, combining strong revenue momentum, strategic acquisitions and a landmark e-mobility contract to sharpen its long-term trajectory.

    Voltatron's H1 2026 Business Volume Soars as It Invests for Growth
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue from continuing operations rose by approximately 166% year-on-year to €24.6 million in H1 2026, compared with €9.2 million in the prior-year period.
    • EBITDA increased to €2.4 million, resulting in a 9.9% margin; excluding a €1.1 million non-cash bargain purchase gain from the KOMITEC acquisition, adjusted EBITDA was €1.4 million, or a 5.6% margin.
    • Earnings were affected by targeted investments in internationalization, supply-chain expansion, M&A, VEMCOM Solutions and strategic customer projects; adjusted EBT was -€0.2 million, corresponding to a -0.9% margin.
    • The acquisition and integration of KOMITEC electronics GmbH strengthened Voltatron’s industrial platform and contributed to a €627,719 increase in share capital through a contribution-in-kind.
    • Voltatron secured an industrial e-mobility contract worth more than €10 million annually, with a minimum term of five years and total contract volume in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €47–51 million, operating gross profit margin of 37–44%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 7–10% and adjusted EBT margin of 3–4%.

    The next important date, Interim Consolidated Report as of June 30, 2026 – First Half-Year, at Voltatron is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0275EUR and was down -0,98 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.


    Voltatron

    -0,97 %
    +2,19 %
    +3,12 %
    +0,13 %
    -10,70 %
    +115,49 %
    +120,52 %
    -85,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
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    Voltatron's H1 2026 Business Volume Soars as It Invests for Growth Voltatron accelerated its growth in H1 2026, combining strong revenue momentum, strategic acquisitions and a landmark e-mobility contract to sharpen its long-term trajectory.
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