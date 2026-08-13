Voltatron's H1 2026 Business Volume Soars as It Invests for Growth

Revenue from continuing operations rose by approximately 166% year-on-year to €24.6 million in H1 2026, compared with €9.2 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA increased to €2.4 million, resulting in a 9.9% margin; excluding a €1.1 million non-cash bargain purchase gain from the KOMITEC acquisition, adjusted EBITDA was €1.4 million, or a 5.6% margin.

Earnings were affected by targeted investments in internationalization, supply-chain expansion, M&A, VEMCOM Solutions and strategic customer projects; adjusted EBT was -€0.2 million, corresponding to a -0.9% margin.

The acquisition and integration of KOMITEC electronics GmbH strengthened Voltatron’s industrial platform and contributed to a €627,719 increase in share capital through a contribution-in-kind.

Voltatron secured an industrial e-mobility contract worth more than €10 million annually, with a minimum term of five years and total contract volume in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €47–51 million, operating gross profit margin of 37–44%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 7–10% and adjusted EBT margin of 3–4%.

The next important date, Interim Consolidated Report as of June 30, 2026 – First Half-Year, at Voltatron is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0275EUR and was down -0,98 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar