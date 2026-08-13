Voltatron's H1 2026 Business Volume Soars as It Invests for Growth
Voltatron accelerated its growth in H1 2026, combining strong revenue momentum, strategic acquisitions and a landmark e-mobility contract to sharpen its long-term trajectory.
Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
- Revenue from continuing operations rose by approximately 166% year-on-year to €24.6 million in H1 2026, compared with €9.2 million in the prior-year period.
- EBITDA increased to €2.4 million, resulting in a 9.9% margin; excluding a €1.1 million non-cash bargain purchase gain from the KOMITEC acquisition, adjusted EBITDA was €1.4 million, or a 5.6% margin.
- Earnings were affected by targeted investments in internationalization, supply-chain expansion, M&A, VEMCOM Solutions and strategic customer projects; adjusted EBT was -€0.2 million, corresponding to a -0.9% margin.
- The acquisition and integration of KOMITEC electronics GmbH strengthened Voltatron’s industrial platform and contributed to a €627,719 increase in share capital through a contribution-in-kind.
- Voltatron secured an industrial e-mobility contract worth more than €10 million annually, with a minimum term of five years and total contract volume in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.
- The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €47–51 million, operating gross profit margin of 37–44%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 7–10% and adjusted EBT margin of 3–4%.
The next important date, Interim Consolidated Report as of June 30, 2026 – First Half-Year, at Voltatron is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0275EUR and was down -0,98 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
-0,97 %
+2,19 %
+3,12 %
+0,13 %
-10,70 %
+115,49 %
+120,52 %
-85,25 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte