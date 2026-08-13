VINCORION Delivers Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

VINCORION’s H1 2026 revenue rose 42.4% year-on-year to EUR 150.2 million, driven by increased production capacity and strong demand.

Order entry surged to EUR 330.2 million, compared with EUR 72.7 million in H1 2025, while the total order book remained strong at EUR 1.2 billion.

Adjusted EBIT increased 32.8% to EUR 28.4 million, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.9%.

Free cash flow improved during the second quarter, turning positive at EUR 1.1 million, although H1 2026 free cash flow remained negative at EUR -6.1 million.

Vehicle Systems and Power Systems were the main growth drivers, with revenue increases of 72.0% and 41.1%, respectively; Aviation revenue edged up to EUR 33.2 million.

VINCORION expects 2026 revenue at the upper end of its EUR 280–320 million guidance range and maintains its adjusted EBIT margin target of 18–19%.

The next important date, H1 2026 Interim Report Expanded: Interim report for the first half of 2026., at VINCORION is on 13.08.2026.

The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 19,873EUR and was up +2,83 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,775EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).







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