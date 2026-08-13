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    MLP SE: H1 2026 Hits Record Revenue and Earnings

    MLP has entered 2026 with powerful momentum, delivering record half-year figures and sharpening its path toward ambitious mid-term growth targets.

    MLP SE: H1 2026 Hits Record Revenue and Earnings
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MLP achieved record H1 2026 results, with total revenue rising 10% to EUR 583.4 million and EBIT increasing 41% to EUR 60.4 million year-on-year.
    • Net profit grew 45% to EUR 42.0 million, while earnings per share increased 47% to EUR 0.39.
    • Revenue growth was strongest in Property & Casualty (+12% to EUR 155.3 million) and Wealth (+11% to EUR 270.3 million); Life & Health revenue rose 3% to EUR 133.2 million.
    • Key growth indicators reached new records: assets under management rose to EUR 68.8 billion, and managed non-life insurance premiums increased to EUR 865 million.
    • MLP confirmed its 2026 EBIT forecast of EUR 100–110 million, supported by continued growth, disciplined cost management and higher wealth-management income.
    • The company reaffirmed its 2028 targets of EUR 140–155 million EBIT and EUR 1.3–1.4 billion in total revenue, alongside planned assets under management of EUR 75–81 billion.

    The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first half and the second quarter of 2026., at MLP is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of MLP at the time of the news was 7,7750EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,96 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).


    MLP

    +1,55 %
    -0,38 %
    +3,88 %
    -1,27 %
    -4,31 %
    +54,47 %
    +4,02 %
    +106,65 %
    +784.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE0006569908WKN:656990
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    MLP SE: H1 2026 Hits Record Revenue and Earnings MLP has entered 2026 with powerful momentum, delivering record half-year figures and sharpening its path toward ambitious mid-term growth targets.
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