Secunet Security Networks: H1 Growth, Q2 Earnings Soar

secunet’s H1 2026 revenue increased by 19.2% to €204.7 million, while EBIT rose 20.4% to €8.7 million.

Order intake surged 78.7% to €287.4 million, increasing the book-to-bill ratio to 1.4x; the order book grew 29.4% to €360.8 million.

Strong Q2 performance drove profitability: revenue rose 31.6% to €122.9 million, EBITDA increased 77.6% to €17.9 million, and EBIT more than doubled to €12.6 million.

The Public Sector segment was the main growth driver, with revenue up 29.4% to €192.7 million, supported by strong Defence & Space, Homeland Security, and Public Authorities demand.

Business Sector revenue declined 47.4% to €12.0 million, mainly due to weaker demand from the healthcare sector.

secunet confirmed its 2026 outlook of €460–500 million in revenue, €53–58 million in EBIT, and €76–84 million in EBITDA, expecting revenue at the upper end of the range.

The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026, at Secunet Security Networks is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 194,30EUR and was up +4,41 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 194,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).







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