Energiekontor AG: Strong H1 Construction, Earnings Set to Surge in H2

Energiekontor’s H1 2026 sales increased by 31.4% to €99.9 million, while total income rose to €182.8 million. However, EBIT fell to €10.1 million and net profit turned negative at €-5.3 million due to high project costs and interest expenses.

The first half was marked by intensive construction activity; key earnings contributions from UK ready-to-build project sales and the commissioning of previously sold German wind farms are expected in H2 2026.

Four wind parks with a combined capacity of around 88 MW were commissioned, while three projects totaling approximately 56 MW reached financial close.

As of 30 June 2026, 20 projects totaling around 609 MW were under construction, including approximately 227 MW intended for Energiekontor’s own portfolio; the company also held 33 building permits totaling about 1.2 GW.

The company-owned portfolio expanded to 41 wind and solar parks with around 461 MW capacity. Electricity generation increased to approximately 329 GWh, supporting a 45.8% rise in segment EBT to €7.0 million.

Energiekontor’s project pipeline remained strong at around 11.9 GW including US project rights, and the company still considers its 2026 EBT guidance of €40–60 million achievable, subject to successful project sales and commissioning in the second half of the year.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 34,65EUR and was down -0,86 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,73EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,67 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).







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