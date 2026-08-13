Ottobock: H1 Revenue Surges as Margin Expands Sharply

Ottobock’s core revenue rose by 7.7% to EUR 818.5 million in H1 2026, including 6.7% organic growth.

Underlying core EBITDA increased by 18.1% to EUR 207.0 million, lifting the core EBITDA margin by 2.2 percentage points to 25.3%.

Underlying net income grew by 23.9% to EUR 85.1 million, while reported net income more than doubled to EUR 67.3 million.

EMEA was the strongest region, with revenue up 12.2% to EUR 610.2 million; revenue declined 5.1% in the Americas and increased 1.0% in APAC.

Ottobock expanded its portfolio and network through investments in Blue Arbor Technologies and Fesia Technology, the acquisition of Blatchford Norway, and the planned sale of its “human mobility” wheelchair business.

The 2026 outlook was narrowed to 6–8% organic core revenue growth and an underlying core EBITDA margin above 27%, compared with previous targets of 5–8% and above 26.5%, respectively.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Ottobock is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 60,70EUR and was up +2,97 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).





