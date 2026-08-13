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    Ottobock: H1 Revenue Surges as Margin Expands Sharply

    Ottobock delivered robust H1 2026 results, combining solid organic growth, stronger profitability, and strategic portfolio moves across key global regions.

    Ottobock: H1 Revenue Surges as Margin Expands Sharply
    Foto: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
    • Ottobock’s core revenue rose by 7.7% to EUR 818.5 million in H1 2026, including 6.7% organic growth.
    • Underlying core EBITDA increased by 18.1% to EUR 207.0 million, lifting the core EBITDA margin by 2.2 percentage points to 25.3%.
    • Underlying net income grew by 23.9% to EUR 85.1 million, while reported net income more than doubled to EUR 67.3 million.
    • EMEA was the strongest region, with revenue up 12.2% to EUR 610.2 million; revenue declined 5.1% in the Americas and increased 1.0% in APAC.
    • Ottobock expanded its portfolio and network through investments in Blue Arbor Technologies and Fesia Technology, the acquisition of Blatchford Norway, and the planned sale of its “human mobility” wheelchair business.
    • The 2026 outlook was narrowed to 6–8% organic core revenue growth and an underlying core EBITDA margin above 27%, compared with previous targets of 5–8% and above 26.5%, respectively.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Ottobock is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 60,70EUR and was up +2,97 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).


    Ottobock

    +1,69 %
    +4,82 %
    +22,66 %
    -5,58 %
    -13,04 %
    ISIN:DE000BCK2223WKN:BCK222
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    Ottobock: H1 Revenue Surges as Margin Expands Sharply Ottobock delivered robust H1 2026 results, combining solid organic growth, stronger profitability, and strategic portfolio moves across key global regions.
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