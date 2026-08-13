DATAGROUP Cuts FY 2025/26 Forecast: Investors Take Note

DATAGROUP SE lowered its forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026, covering October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.

Revenue is expected to reach EUR 565–575 million, broadly in line with the previous year’s EUR 566 million.

EBITDA is now forecast at EUR 71–74 million, down from EUR 84.1 million in the previous year.

EBIT is expected to range between EUR 33–36 million, compared with EUR 47.3 million previously.

The company had previously expected slight year-over-year increases in both EBITDA and EBIT.

One-time costs of approximately EUR 10–11 million, related to strategic measures and future-oriented investments, are the main reason for the revised outlook.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 80,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





