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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSemperit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Semperit Holding
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    Semperit Holding: Profitable Growth Accelerates in H1 2026

    Semperit delivered a powerful first half in 2026, with surging revenue, sharply higher profitability and cash flow, and an upgraded outlook despite rising risks.

    Semperit Holding: Profitable Growth Accelerates in H1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Semperit’s revenue rose by 11.1% to EUR 355.9 million in the first half of 2026.
    • EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 66.6 million, while the EBITDA margin increased to 18.7% from 9.6%.
    • The company returned to profitability, reporting earnings after tax of EUR 28.6 million, compared with a loss of EUR 11.2 million in H1 2025.
    • Both divisions performed strongly: SIA increased revenue by 12.0% and EBITDA by 72.7%, while SEA grew revenue by 10.4% and more than doubled EBITDA.
    • Free cash flow more than doubled to EUR 30.4 million; the equity ratio improved to 49.5% and net leverage fell to 0.7x.
    • Semperit raised its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast to approximately EUR 100 million, while warning of raw-material cost increases and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties in the second half.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,67 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    +0,67 %
    -1,64 %
    +7,14 %
    -0,33 %
    +13,12 %
    -27,71 %
    -55,02 %
    -50,04 %
    +9,35 %
    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
    Semperit Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Semperit Holding: Profitable Growth Accelerates in H1 2026 Semperit delivered a powerful first half in 2026, with surging revenue, sharply higher profitability and cash flow, and an upgraded outlook despite rising risks.
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