Semperit Holding: Profitable Growth Accelerates in H1 2026

Semperit’s revenue rose by 11.1% to EUR 355.9 million in the first half of 2026.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 66.6 million, while the EBITDA margin increased to 18.7% from 9.6%.

The company returned to profitability, reporting earnings after tax of EUR 28.6 million, compared with a loss of EUR 11.2 million in H1 2025.

Both divisions performed strongly: SIA increased revenue by 12.0% and EBITDA by 72.7%, while SEA grew revenue by 10.4% and more than doubled EBITDA.

Free cash flow more than doubled to EUR 30.4 million; the equity ratio improved to 49.5% and net leverage fell to 0.7x.

Semperit raised its 2026 operating EBITDA forecast to approximately EUR 100 million, while warning of raw-material cost increases and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties in the second half.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,925EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,67 % since publication.







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