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    Sixt: 20th Consecutive Record Quarter, H1 Revenue Up 11.3% to €2B

    SIXT is accelerating into new territory: after its 20th record quarter in a row, the mobility provider has crossed the EUR 2 billion mark and continues to outpace its own growth.

    Sixt: 20th Consecutive Record Quarter, H1 Revenue Up 11.3% to €2B
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • SIXT achieved its 20th consecutive record quarter, with H1 2026 revenue rising 11.3% currency-adjusted to EUR 2.12 billion, exceeding EUR 2 billion for the first time.
    • Growth was recorded across all regions: Germany increased 10.2%, the rest of Europe 14.7%, and North America 8.3% currency-adjusted.
    • Earnings grew disproportionately, with Corporate EBITDA up 18.0% to EUR 259.8 million and EBT up 39.4% to EUR 125.1 million.
    • SIXT expanded its average fleet by 9.0% to 199,900 vehicles—below revenue growth—supporting higher utilisation and disciplined expansion.
    • The company strengthened its premium offering, adding around 25,000 premium vehicles; premium vehicles accounted for 62% of fleet additions in Q2.
    • SIXT confirmed its 2026 guidance of EUR 4.45–4.60 billion in revenue and an EBT margin of approximately 10%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Sixt is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Sixt at the time of the news was 72,15EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 72,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).


    Sixt

    +2,80 %
    +4,89 %
    +1,84 %
    +3,67 %
    -23,08 %
    -30,03 %
    -38,30 %
    +45,45 %
    +1.837.400,00 %
    ISIN:DE0007231326WKN:723132
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    Sixt: 20th Consecutive Record Quarter, H1 Revenue Up 11.3% to €2B SIXT is accelerating into new territory: after its 20th record quarter in a row, the mobility provider has crossed the EUR 2 billion mark and continues to outpace its own growth.
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