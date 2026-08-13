Sixt: 20th Consecutive Record Quarter, H1 Revenue Up 11.3% to €2B

SIXT achieved its 20th consecutive record quarter, with H1 2026 revenue rising 11.3% currency-adjusted to EUR 2.12 billion, exceeding EUR 2 billion for the first time.

Growth was recorded across all regions: Germany increased 10.2%, the rest of Europe 14.7%, and North America 8.3% currency-adjusted.

Earnings grew disproportionately, with Corporate EBITDA up 18.0% to EUR 259.8 million and EBT up 39.4% to EUR 125.1 million.

SIXT expanded its average fleet by 9.0% to 199,900 vehicles—below revenue growth—supporting higher utilisation and disciplined expansion.

The company strengthened its premium offering, adding around 25,000 premium vehicles; premium vehicles accounted for 62% of fleet additions in Q2.

SIXT confirmed its 2026 guidance of EUR 4.45–4.60 billion in revenue and an EBT margin of approximately 10%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Sixt is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Sixt at the time of the news was 72,15EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 72,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).





