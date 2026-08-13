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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEckert & Ziegler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Eckert & Ziegler
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    Eckert & Ziegler on Track for a Strong H1 2026

    Eckert & Ziegler delivered modest top-line growth in the first half of 2026, with mixed earnings dynamics but a reaffirmed outlook for the full year.

    Eckert & Ziegler on Track for a Strong H1 2026
    Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
    • Eckert & Ziegler reported first-half 2026 sales of €149.3 million, compared with €148.8 million in the prior-year period.
    • Adjusted EBIT declined by nearly 6% to €33.3 million, while net income increased by approximately 5% to €22.4 million (€0.36 per share).
    • In Q2 2026, sales amounted to €76.4 million and adjusted EBIT to €17.4 million; net income rose to €12.1 million from €11.8 million.
    • The Medical segment performed strongly, with adjusted EBIT up nearly 7% to €24.9 million and first-half sales slightly increasing to €80.9 million.
    • The Isotope Products segment generated €68.5 million in first-half sales, nearly unchanged from the previous year; pharmaceutical radioisotopes remained the main revenue driver.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast of approximately €320 million in sales and €80 million in adjusted EBIT.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 13,790EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,660EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,94 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).


    Eckert & Ziegler

    -1,59 %
    +1,33 %
    -7,47 %
    -8,03 %
    -26,29 %
    +36,16 %
    -63,08 %
    +741,97 %
    +645,62 %
    ISIN:DE0005659700WKN:565970
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    Eckert & Ziegler on Track for a Strong H1 2026 Eckert & Ziegler delivered modest top-line growth in the first half of 2026, with mixed earnings dynamics but a reaffirmed outlook for the full year.
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