Eckert & Ziegler on Track for a Strong H1 2026

Eckert & Ziegler reported first-half 2026 sales of €149.3 million, compared with €148.8 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBIT declined by nearly 6% to €33.3 million, while net income increased by approximately 5% to €22.4 million (€0.36 per share).

In Q2 2026, sales amounted to €76.4 million and adjusted EBIT to €17.4 million; net income rose to €12.1 million from €11.8 million.

The Medical segment performed strongly, with adjusted EBIT up nearly 7% to €24.9 million and first-half sales slightly increasing to €80.9 million.

The Isotope Products segment generated €68.5 million in first-half sales, nearly unchanged from the previous year; pharmaceutical radioisotopes remained the main revenue driver.

The company confirmed its 2026 forecast of approximately €320 million in sales and €80 million in adjusted EBIT.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 13,790EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,660EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,94 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.501,23PKT (-0,29 %).





