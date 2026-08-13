Aumann Strengthens Next Automation, Delivers Solid H1 2026 Profit

Aumann generated revenue of €70.6 million in H1 2026, down 34.8% year over year, mainly due to a 46.9% decline in the E-mobility segment.

The Next Automation segment grew strongly, with revenue rising 23.0% to €23.2 million.

EBITDA reached €7.4 million, while the EBITDA margin remained solid at 10.5%, despite lower revenue.

Order intake decreased to €65.4 million, but Next Automation orders rose 72.1% to €37.7 million, driven by demand from clean tech, aerospace and life sciences.

Next Automation’s order backlog increased 31.7% to €61.9 million, while total group backlog stood at €115.4 million as of 30 June 2026.

Aumann maintained its 2026 outlook of approximately €160 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 6–8%, supported by €158.2 million in cash and a strong equity ratio of 62.2%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aumann is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 14,300EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.







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