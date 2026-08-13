Almonty Industries, Harmonic & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TKMS
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Arafura Rare earths
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|171
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|45
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|38
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|36
|💬
|📰
|TKMS
|25
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Harmonic
|+21,53 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Murata Seisakusho
|+8,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+7,47 %
|📰
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-5,60 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Pan American Silver
|-6,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Outlook Therapeutics
|-14,26 %
|💬
|📰
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +9,75 %
Wochenperformance: +9,75 %
Platz 1
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +16,74 %
Wochenperformance: +16,74 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +17,55 %
Wochenperformance: +17,55 %
Platz 4
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: +17,02 %
Wochenperformance: +17,02 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -10,40 %
Wochenperformance: -10,40 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +34,83 %
Wochenperformance: +34,83 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: -6,90 %
Wochenperformance: -6,90 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Platz 10
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Platz 12
Harmonic
Wochenperformance: +23,90 %
Wochenperformance: +23,90 %
Platz 13
Murata Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: +10,63 %
Wochenperformance: +10,63 %
Platz 14
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Platz 15
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +7,78 %
Wochenperformance: +7,78 %
Platz 16
Pan American Silver
Wochenperformance: +2,68 %
Wochenperformance: +2,68 %
Platz 17
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte